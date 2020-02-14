Vista and Facewatch partner to deliver facial recognition

John Wood

Vista CCTV and Facewatch have formed a new partnership to deliver facial recognition software to the security industry.

According to the new partners the alliance offers large and small business owners the opportunity to secure their establishments against low level crime without needing to replace any current cameras or systems.

Dean Kernot, vista sales and marketing manager, commented: “This is a really exciting partnership. Retail crime is a growing issue for retailers and Facewatch offers a legal and safe way to provide a deterrent to both shop theft and violence in store. Vista will be working with our network to train, support and deliver this new ground-breaking technology.”

Facewatch CEO Nick Fisher said: “The Facewatch facial recognition system delivers a game-changing technology which is incredibly accurate and fully GDPR compliant. Our solution is aimed at making the retail and hospitality environment safer by providing a deterrent against store theft and bad behaviour.

“As a technology-focused business, we can only succeed by working with established and successful partners in the security industry that share our goals and passion. Vista is a leader in its field, and we are privileged to be able to work with them to enable Facewatch to scale rapidly by building, with Vista, a network of accredited partner.s”

The Facewatch facial recognition solution is fully GDPR compliant and Facewatch remain as the data controller. Already an established provider of facial recognition solutions, this has been tested extensively in the retail sector over the last 18 months.

Facewatch is sold as a licenced-based product, creating a recurring revenue stream for installers who will provide ongoing technical and product management support to their customers.

The solution will be available via Vista-accredited partners who have been trained both in practical security system set up and ensuring end-user compliance while using the Facewatch system.

0118 912 5000

www.vista-cctv.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: