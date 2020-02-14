Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Vista and Facewatch partner to deliver facial recognition

John Wood · 14 February, 2020

Vista CCTV and Facewatch have formed a new partnership to deliver facial recognition software to the security industry.

According to the new partners the alliance offers large and small business owners the opportunity to secure their establishments against low level crime without needing to replace any current cameras or systems.

Dean Kernot, vista sales and marketing manager, commented: “This is a really exciting partnership. Retail crime is a growing issue for retailers and Facewatch offers a legal and safe way to provide a deterrent to both shop theft and violence in store. Vista will be working with our network to train, support and deliver this new ground-breaking technology.”

Facewatch CEO Nick Fisher said: “The Facewatch facial recognition system delivers a game-changing technology which is incredibly accurate and fully GDPR compliant. Our solution is aimed at making the retail and hospitality environment safer by providing a deterrent against store theft and bad behaviour.

“As a technology-focused business, we can only succeed by working with established and successful partners in the security industry that share our goals and passion. Vista is a leader in its field, and we are privileged to be able to work with them to enable Facewatch to scale rapidly by building, with Vista, a network of accredited partner.s”

The Facewatch facial recognition solution is fully GDPR compliant and Facewatch remain as the data controller. Already an established provider of facial recognition solutions, this has been tested extensively in the retail sector over the last 18 months.

Facewatch is sold as a licenced-based product, creating a recurring revenue stream for installers who will provide ongoing technical and product management support to their customers.

The solution will be available via Vista-accredited partners who have been trained both in practical security system set up and ensuring end-user compliance while using the Facewatch system.

0118 912 5000

www.vista-cctv.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.87138.31125.86
East Midlands129.4868.90139.04125.87
London129.9967.90139.50126.40
North East127.6463.90137.79124.24
North West128.7161.90138.29125.24
Northern Ireland126.52131.30123.30
Scotland128.4466.90136.00124.66
South East130.6866.90139.77126.86
South West129.48136.50125.54
Wales128.25136.13124.47
West Midlands129.5665.90139.76125.95
Yorkshire & Humber128.82139.37125.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS...

BP sets new ambition to be net zero compa...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News