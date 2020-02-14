Adler and Allan wins prize for interceptor lining process

John Wood

Environmental risk reduction specialist Adler and Allan has won the VINCI APPA award for innovation for introducing a new interceptor lining process to the Shell Group.

A Polyurea coating was applied on a damaged three stage non-functional separator as the base of the separator had dropped under all chambers causing major water loss.

The process required a working party of three men all with confined space rescue training to apply two coats of primer along with a broadcast of fine aggregate saving Shell 70% of the cost on a new interceptor install.

Andrew Clarke, forecourt services managing director, said: “We’re extremely proud to be able to provide this innovative service to Shell. By challenging the status quo, we have brought together our knowledge, expertise, and equipment to put the Shell Group ahead of its competitors and significantly reduce downtime, costs and reputation.”

0800 592827

www.adlerandallan.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: