Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up confirmed

Merril Boulton

The future of forecourt retailing will be the focus of next week’s inaugural Forecourt Trader Summit as a superb line-up of speakers from all parts of the industry is now confirmed. They will reveal their insight into the challenges and opportunities for the forecourt sector, particularly with the transition to alternative fuels on the horizon.

Presentations from Shell UK Retail’s general manager, Bernadette Williamson; UKPIA’s director of external relations, Jamie Baker; and Toyota’s manager alternative fuels, John Hunt, will give an across-the-board view of the future of the oil industry; what sort of vehicles your customers will be driving onto your forecourts in the future; and what services they will need.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson and Experian Catalist major account manager Arthur Renshaw will reveal all about the structure and current trends of the forecourt sector; while Christie & Co managing director Steve Rodell will look at how the Road to Zero will impact the value of forecourts.

There will also be insight on developing food-to-go concepts from Aoiefe Kearney of Irish forecourt operator Maxol; plus a look at retailer innovations, including last year’s Forecourt Trader of the Year winner The Garner Group.

The programme will also see the release of the first comprehensive HIM Forecourt Market report on the service station sector, providing the latest market updates, as well as exclusive insight into the thoughts and behaviours of forecourt customers nationwide.

Other new research will also reveal the opinions of the UK’s top forecourt retailers about many aspects of their businesses, their concerns, hopes and aspirations, as they look ahead to the future of forecourt convenience retailing.

The Forecourt Trader Summit - sponsored by Smokin' Bean and Forum Insurance - will take place at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield, on the morning of Wednesday, February 26, from 9am to 12.30 pm, followed by a networking lunch. Last few tickets available from: Ellie.Knight@wrbm.com 01293 846608.

