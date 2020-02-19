Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jaguar Land Rover unveils autonomous electric vehicle

John Wood · 19 February, 2020
Jaguar Land Rover's Vector project
Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled a new autonomous, electric concept vehicle, Project Vector, as part of the company’s Destination Zero project.

Destination Zero is an ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. The company’s focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion – through its products, services and across its facilities.

The Project Vector concept showcases an advanced, flexible, multi-use electric vehicle that is ‘autonomy-ready’.

The concept vehicle measures four metres in length and is designed for the city, packaging all its battery and drivetrain components into a flat floor, to allow a variety of uses. The interior cabin space allows seating configurations for private, or shared use and for commercial applications, such as last mile deliveries.

The intention is to collaborate with Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority to plan a mobility service from late 2021, as a living laboratory for future mobility on the streets of Coventry.

Project director Tim Leverton said: “The megatrends of urbanisation and digitalisation make connected urban mobility systems necessary and inevitable. Shared and private vehicles will share spaces with and be connected to public transit networks, so you can travel on demand and autonomously. That is a complex task, best achieved by working together with partners across the spectrum of vehicles, infrastructure and the digital world.

“With the technology and engineering power of Jaguar Land Rover, we can provide a unique opportunity for innovators to develop highly-functional urban mobility services, seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

“Future urban travel will be a composite of owned and shared vehicles, access to ride hailing and on-demand services as well as public transport. Our vision shows the vehicle as a flexible part of the urban mobility network that can be adapted for different purposes.”

