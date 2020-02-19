Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Government announces support for flooded businesses

John Wood · 19 February, 2020
ACS chief executive James Lowman
The government has announced additional support for businesses in England affected by flooding following storms Dennis and Ciara.

Under the Flood Recovery Framework and as some affected areas move into recovery, businesses will receive funding from their local councils after a set of support packages were announced by the Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Under the measures announced:

• businesses significantly affected by recent flooding will be eligible for 100% business rates relief for at least three months;

• small-to-medium size businesses in affected areas which have suffered severe, uninsurable losses will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant;

• flood-hit businesses can apply for up to £5,000 to help make them more resilient to future flooding;

The Local Government secretary also announced the government would convene the cross-Whitehall Flood Recovery Taskforce, including environment, businesses and transport ministers, to provide individual areas with bespoke support and guidance. The first meeting will take place this week.

Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Storms Dennis and Ciara have severely impacted a large number of households and businesses – and I recognise how destabilising this can be. This extra support, including new funding, will help people in the worst-hit areas to recover and get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “We are determined to help businesses impacted by storms Ciara and Dennis. Today’s funding will offer vital support to small companies to get up and running, while also helping ensure greater protection against future flooding events.”

Retailers can check their flood risk and keep up to date with the latest situation at gov.uk/check-flood-risk, or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or following @EnvAgency on Twitter.

The announcement only applies to England. Flooding is a devolved matter for the governments in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

