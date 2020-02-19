PRA arranges Business Breakout at Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent

John Wood

The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout at the Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent on Thursday March 12.

The event will be in the Cooper Suite from 10am until 1.30pm and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA –market update 2020;

• Allego – power up your forecourt with EV charging this year;

• CBE – innovators in EPOS technology;

• Winkworth Sherwood – legal issues when buying, selling, sub-letting petrol stations and licensing update;

• Grip Hero – transforming customer protection, static safety and environmental efficiency;

• Vojo Media – the future of digital signage;

• Petroassist – solutions and services for the retail oil industry.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

