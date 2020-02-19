PRA arranges Business Breakout at Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent· 19 February, 2020
The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout at the Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent on Thursday March 12.
The event will be in the Cooper Suite from 10am until 1.30pm and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.
Presentations will include:
• PRA –market update 2020;
• Allego – power up your forecourt with EV charging this year;
• CBE – innovators in EPOS technology;
• Winkworth Sherwood – legal issues when buying, selling, sub-letting petrol stations and licensing update;
• Grip Hero – transforming customer protection, static safety and environmental efficiency;
• Vojo Media – the future of digital signage;
• Petroassist – solutions and services for the retail oil industry.
To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|128.51
|63.90
|137.39
|125.07
|East Midlands
|128.14
|60.80
|138.82
|124.96
|London
|128.61
|139.13
|125.52
|North East
|126.40
|136.83
|123.08
|North West
|127.46
|66.90
|138.32
|124.30
|Northern Ireland
|125.32
|131.10
|122.38
|Scotland
|127.42
|53.70
|135.93
|123.71
|South East
|129.34
|62.40
|139.01
|125.86
|South West
|128.26
|63.90
|136.08
|124.49
|Wales
|127.05
|135.90
|123.20
|West Midlands
|128.21
|66.90
|137.48
|124.77
|Yorkshire & Humber
|127.58
|55.70
|137.36
|124.09