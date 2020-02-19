Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
PRA arranges Business Breakout at Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent

John Wood · 19 February, 2020
The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout at the Brands Hatch Circuit in Kent on Thursday March 12.

The event will be in the Cooper Suite from 10am until 1.30pm and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA –market update 2020;

• Allego – power up your forecourt with EV charging this year;

• CBE – innovators in EPOS technology;

• Winkworth Sherwood – legal issues when buying, selling, sub-letting petrol stations and licensing update;

• Grip Hero – transforming customer protection, static safety and environmental efficiency;

• Vojo Media – the future of digital signage;

• Petroassist – solutions and services for the retail oil industry.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.5163.90137.39125.07
East Midlands128.1460.80138.82124.96
London128.61139.13125.52
North East126.40136.83123.08
North West127.4666.90138.32124.30
Northern Ireland125.32131.10122.38
Scotland127.4253.70135.93123.71
South East129.3462.40139.01125.86
South West128.2663.90136.08124.49
Wales127.05135.90123.20
West Midlands128.2166.90137.48124.77
Yorkshire & Humber127.5855.70137.36124.09
