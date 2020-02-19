Keyfuels increases network to beyond 3,000 sites in UK

John Wood

Keyfuels has increased its network to beyond 3,000 sites in the UK.

The milestone was passed by adding the Racecourse Service Station in Doncaster to the network in December 2019, a site located in a prime position close to the M18.

The total number of Keyfuels network sites at the end of 2019 had risen to 3,067, more than a 5% increase in sites year on year.

According to Keyfuels its network has nearly doubled in size since 2013, and it has plans to add a further 100 sites to its roster of service stations in early 2020 through key partners, including Welcome Break, Moto, Motor Fuel Group and Rontec.

Paul Holland, managing director of UK Fuel at Fleetcor, said: “We are really pleased to break through this landmark number of UK fuel sites accepting Keyfuels. It is another strong indicator of our continued growth and offering our customers the greatest choice and maximum convenience for their fueling needs. Having started with just 30 sites more than 40 years ago, today the Keyfuels network gives commercial vehicles unrivalled fuel site access on all major routes.

“In addition, ensuring that we provide the best service and experience to our customers has been our priority throughout that time. So while 93% of our customers are satisfied with our service, and 95% would choose us as a partner again in the future, we remain firmly determined to keep providing quality, innovative solutions that keep the UK’s fleet drivers on the road, with minimal disruption or inconvenience when refueling.”

A spokesperson on behalf of Racecourse Service Station in Doncaster, commented: “We are proud to be a key partner of Keyfuels and contribute to the company’s 3,000th UK fuel site milestone. As we are witnessing volatility in the fuel market, it is as important as ever for fuel card providers and fuel sites to offer fleets the right solutions that keep them on the road and in control of their budgets.”

