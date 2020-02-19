Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Keyfuels increases network to beyond 3,000 sites in UK

John Wood · 19 February, 2020
Key Fuels sign on forecourt

Keyfuels has increased its network to beyond 3,000 sites in the UK.

The milestone was passed by adding the Racecourse Service Station in Doncaster to the network in December 2019, a site located in a prime position close to the M18.

The total number of Keyfuels network sites at the end of 2019 had risen to 3,067, more than a 5% increase in sites year on year.

According to Keyfuels its network has nearly doubled in size since 2013, and it has plans to add a further 100 sites to its roster of service stations in early 2020 through key partners, including Welcome Break, Moto, Motor Fuel Group and Rontec.

Paul Holland, managing director of UK Fuel at Fleetcor, said: “We are really pleased to break through this landmark number of UK fuel sites accepting Keyfuels. It is another strong indicator of our continued growth and offering our customers the greatest choice and maximum convenience for their fueling needs. Having started with just 30 sites more than 40 years ago, today the Keyfuels network gives commercial vehicles unrivalled fuel site access on all major routes.

“In addition, ensuring that we provide the best service and experience to our customers has been our priority throughout that time. So while 93% of our customers are satisfied with our service, and 95% would choose us as a partner again in the future, we remain firmly determined to keep providing quality, innovative solutions that keep the UK’s fleet drivers on the road, with minimal disruption or inconvenience when refueling.”

A spokesperson on behalf of Racecourse Service Station in Doncaster, commented: “We are proud to be a key partner of Keyfuels and contribute to the company’s 3,000th UK fuel site milestone. As we are witnessing volatility in the fuel market, it is as important as ever for fuel card providers and fuel sites to offer fleets the right solutions that keep them on the road and in control of their budgets.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.5163.90137.39125.07
East Midlands128.1460.80138.82124.96
London128.61139.13125.52
North East126.40136.83123.08
North West127.4666.90138.32124.30
Northern Ireland125.32131.10122.38
Scotland127.4253.70135.93123.71
South East129.3462.40139.01125.86
South West128.2663.90136.08124.49
Wales127.05135.90123.20
West Midlands128.2166.90137.48124.77
Yorkshire & Humber127.5855.70137.36124.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Essar adds business development manager t...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Shell applies for permission for KDRB at...

CWA welcomes proposal to licence hand car...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Murco wins supply contract for Woodside G...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News