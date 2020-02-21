Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Maxol celebrates raising £17,000 for its charity partner

John Wood · 21 February, 2020
Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has raised £17,000 for its charity partner, Aware, through its Christmas Coffee Cup fundraising initiative.

This was the third year of the initiative, which saw Maxol donate 10p from every purchase of a hot beverage at participating service stations throughout Northern Ireland, from 1 November to the 31 December.

Brian Donaldson, cief executive officer at Maxol, said: “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Aware and are delighted to have raised these much-needed funds. We also want to thank all our fantastic staff and loyal customers for their continued support and for getting behind our Christmas Coffee Cup fundraising initiative. It is truly because of them that we’re able to support Aware in this way.

“As a family owned company, we pride ourselves on being right at the heart of our communities and we feel there is no better way to do this than by raising money for such a worthwhile cause. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Aware into 2020.”

Clare Galbraith, interim fundraising manager at Aware said: “Thank you to all the Maxol customers and staff who contributed to the Christmas Coffee Cup campaign last year and helped raise an extraordinary amount of money for Aware. We’re very grateful to Maxol for providing us with fantastic fundraising opportunities and helping to raise the profile of Aware.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Maxol and running similar fundraising campaigns in the future.”

