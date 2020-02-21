Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EG Group makes rival bid for Australian retailer and refiner

John Wood · 21 February, 2020
Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa
Euro Garages founders Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa
  (Photo:  )

Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has stepped up its interest in fuel retailer and refiner Caltex Australia with a bid for the firm, rivaling Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard’s A$8.8bn (£4.5bn) offer.

EG Group offered A$3.9b (£2bn) in cash for Caltex’s convenience store business and separate shares in a new, listed infrastructure and refinery company made up of Caltex’s remaining assets.

EG Group’s offer follows a revised A$8.8bn cash bid last week from Couche-Tard, which made a bid of A$8.6bn in November.

EG Group already has a presence in Australia having last April completed the A$1.725bn (£910m) acquisition of Woolworth’s petrol business – a network of 540 sites.

Analysts said EG Group might run into issues with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, because it is among the top four petrol retailers in the country and would be bidding for a network that accounts for around 16% of petrol retail sales.

The 380 Euro Garages sites in the UK are part of an international portfolio of 5,200 EG Group sites in Europe, Australia and the US, where it has just shy of 1,700 sites.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a presence in the UK and Irish Republic through its 410 Circle K sites.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.5163.90137.39125.07
East Midlands128.1460.80138.82124.96
London128.61139.13125.52
North East126.40136.83123.08
North West127.4666.90138.32124.30
Northern Ireland125.32131.10122.38
Scotland127.4253.70135.93123.71
South East129.3462.40139.01125.86
South West128.2663.90136.08124.49
Wales127.05135.90123.20
West Midlands128.2166.90137.48124.77
Yorkshire & Humber127.5855.70137.36124.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Jet secures site win in Scottish Highland...

Keyfuels increases network to beyond 3,00...

Essar and Phillips 66 refineries take par...

Essar adds business development manager t...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News