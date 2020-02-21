Certas Energy starts work on bunker site at Southampton

John Wood

Andrew Goodwin (left) and Clive Thomas (Photo: )

Certas Energy has hosted a ground-breaking ceremony as work commenced on construction of a new HGV refuelling bunker at the Port of Southampton.

The HGV refuelling facility, which is being developed in partnership with port operator Associated British Ports (ABP), is the first of its kind to be opened inside the port.

The facility will comprise an offset tank layout with a combined capacity of 250,000 litres and eight high-speed refuelling pumps, dispensing fuel at speeds of up to 120 litres per minute.

The site will dispense DERV, red diesel, AdBlue and cleaner-burning diesel alternative, Shell GTL Fuel. This drop-in alternative fuel can be used immediately in HGVs to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) without having to make engine or equipment modifications. Customers will also be able to purchase Shell GTL Fuel with Carbon Offsets.

Commenting on the ground-breaking, Clive Thomas, ABP Port of Southampton head of commercial and property, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer Shell GTL Fuel at the port for site users for the first time. This significant move supports our commitment to further improve local air quality and facilitates smoother operations for visiting HGVs.”

Andrew Goodwin, national manager for Certas Energy, added: “The Port of Southampton is one of the UK’s key logistics hubs, handling 14 million tonnes of cargo annually and an average of 1,800 HGVs every day. Our new refuelling facility will enable lorry drivers to refuel quickly and conveniently at the port before picking up or after dropping off their load, so they can continue the rest of their journey uninterrupted.

“Our site at the Port of Southampton builds on Certas Energy’s experience and success in fuelling the booming logistics sector at some of the UK’s largest ports. We are delighted to be working with ABP in delivering this scheme which aims to reduce the turnaround time at the Port of Southampton and further expanding our strategy of investing in key strategic locations to support UK logistics.”

The new refuelling facility located at Southampton will join Certas Energy’s network of 21 bunker sites across the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: