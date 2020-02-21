Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Adler and Allan unveils camera for remote inspection of tanks

John Wood · 21 February, 2020
Adlerview

Adler and Allan has introduced AdlerView, a non-man entry, Atex Zone 1 device for tank cleaning and visual inspections.

The Atex Zone 1 camera can be used to remotely inspect fuel tanks both above and below ground, from a van positioned up to 50 metres away.

The device reduces the costs associated with removing tank lids and improves health and safety compared with traditional man-entry tank inspections.

As well as being Atex Zone 1 registered, the AdlerView has improved lighting, control and movement and is waterproof. A full report and video of the inside of the tank will be produced on behalf of the client.

Andrew Clarke, forecourt services managing director, Adler and Allan, said: “The AdlerView means that clients can get faster, more accurate diagnosis of issues, with video evidence, meaning less downtime for their customers.

“The device also reduces the health and safety risks of man-entry tank inspections, as well as significantly reducing the associated costs.”

The announcement follows the news that Adler and Allan recently acquired LCM’s Fuel FM division, making it Britain’s biggest fuel management and quality provider. The AdlerView will be used on forecourts sites across the UK.

0800 592827

www.adlerandallan.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.5163.90137.39125.07
East Midlands128.1460.80138.82124.96
London128.61139.13125.52
North East126.40136.83123.08
North West127.4666.90138.32124.30
Northern Ireland125.32131.10122.38
Scotland127.4253.70135.93123.71
South East129.3462.40139.01125.86
South West128.2663.90136.08124.49
Wales127.05135.90123.20
West Midlands128.2166.90137.48124.77
Yorkshire & Humber127.5855.70137.36124.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Jet secures site win in Scottish Highland...

Keyfuels increases network to beyond 3,00...

Essar and Phillips 66 refineries take par...

Essar adds business development manager t...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News