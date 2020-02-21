STG adds peppermint option to Signature cigar range

Merril Boulton

Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK has launched a new addition to its Signature cigar range - Signature Dual Filter Cigarillos.

The new cigars - available in packs of 10, rrp £4.95 - feature an acetate filter containing a peppermint capsule under a lasered marker to give a smooth smoking experience. In addition to the capsule, it’s made with Virginia leaf tobacco and has a natural leaf wrapper.

STG UK will support the launch through a major programme of activity throughout the year, including trade media, wholesaler activity, presence at trade exhibitions like the National Convenience Show, and also via a trade activation agency which will be tasked with raising awareness, interest and driving trial among existing adult smoking consumers.

STG’s UK country director, Alastair Williams, said: “We are really excited to introduce Signature Dual and extend our offering to the UK tobacco market. It feels like a natural extension to the range and we’re confident it will prove a very welcome addition to the UK’s biggest cigar brand portfolio.”

