Quaker Porridge to Go launches new Almond & Honey flavour

John Wood

Quaker Porridge to Go is launching a new flavour - Almond & Honey – and multipack format.

It is the first variant with a nutty inclusion and responds to research that showed 45% of shoppers felt the best way to improve the range was to offer a greater variety of flavours, and nut flavours are the most appealing flavour for consumers.

Quaker Porridge to Go is also expanding into larger multipacks to offer consumers greater value for those who pre-plan their purchases, including larger households and families.

Danielle Mendham, Quaker brand manager, commented: ‘’Research has shown that three quarters of Quaker Porridge to Go sales are pre-planned and that shoppers would be encouraged to buy the bars more often in a multipack. So we’re responding with the introduction of two new multipack formats across the current flavours: Golden Syrup and Strawberry, Raspberry & Cranberry.

“The latest additions meet high demand for on-the-go breakfast options, which continue to see double digit growth. The new flavour and multipack format will offer retailers a great sales opportunity.”

