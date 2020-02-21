KP Snacks invests a further £1m in McCoy’s Muchos marketing

John Wood

KP Snacks has announced a further £1m marketing push for McCoy’s Muchos, the Mexican-inspired tortilla range.

The campaign is intended to drive awareness and anticipation among consumers looking for a flavoursome snack to spice up sharing occasions.

Launching on 2 March, the creative returns to TV and VOD, featuring animated characters, including Mexican wrestlers, a mariachi band and DJ Burro the superstar DJ donkey.

The campaign will also be supported by in-store activity with £1 PMP promotions available until March.

Claire Cooper, marketing manager at McCoy’s, commented: “McCoy’s Muchos has already seen phenomenal growth and we’re confident this new investment will drive further appetite for this fantastic product.

“The creative features the iconic ‘When Flavour Calls’ strapline which has become synonymous with full-on flavour. We’re excited to promote bold flavours and continue to drive sales of McCoy’s Muchos in 2020.”

