Cofresh reveals its new product line-up for Ramadan 2020

John Wood

Indian snacks manufacturer Cofresh has revealed its Ramadan 2020 line-up which sees the return of some traditional favourites as well as a new Poppadum snacks range to help retailers maximise sales during the religious festival.

In keeping with the Muslim tradition of breaking the fasting period with dates, Cofresh’s Ramadan offering includes two popular date-based snacks – the sweet and tasty Arabian Date & Nut Bites (185g) and the Peanut, Date & Coconut Brittle Bites (160g). Both are high in carbs so deliver a quick burst of energy when required, and come in handy resealable pouches to maintain freshness during Ramadan.

“These are one of our most popular seasonal lines and always in high demand so we’re delighted to be bringing them back for Ramadan,” comments Debbie King, director of commercial sales and marketing at Cofresh.

Also available are the company’s Corn Crackers in Chilli & Lime, Hot & Spicy and Peri Peri flavours as well as the new Poppadum snacks in Mango Chutney, Plain and Chilli & Lemon flavours. Both the Corn Crackers and the Poppadums come in 120g bags for sharing.

“Ramadan is not only a great time to maximise sales as consumers will be looking for tasty and traditional snacks to enjoy when they gather to celebrate Iftar each evening, but it also represents a major opportunity for retailers to highlight their offering, extend their range and help them stand out from the multiples - all while driving their customers’ average basket spend,” added King.

Cofresh will be supporting retailers throughout Ramadan with a range of WIGIG offers and in-store activity including a range of SRPs, gondola ends and out-of-aisle display units. The company will also run a comprehensive PR and social media campaign to boost awareness of the brand and help drive footfall to the fixture.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: