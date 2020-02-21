Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Cofresh reveals its new product line-up for Ramadan 2020

John Wood · 21 February, 2020

Indian snacks manufacturer Cofresh has revealed its Ramadan 2020 line-up which sees the return of some traditional favourites as well as a new Poppadum snacks range to help retailers maximise sales during the religious festival.

In keeping with the Muslim tradition of breaking the fasting period with dates, Cofresh’s Ramadan offering includes two popular date-based snacks – the sweet and tasty Arabian Date & Nut Bites (185g) and the Peanut, Date & Coconut Brittle Bites (160g). Both are high in carbs so deliver a quick burst of energy when required, and come in handy resealable pouches to maintain freshness during Ramadan.

“These are one of our most popular seasonal lines and always in high demand so we’re delighted to be bringing them back for Ramadan,” comments Debbie King, director of commercial sales and marketing at Cofresh.

Also available are the company’s Corn Crackers in Chilli & Lime, Hot & Spicy and Peri Peri flavours as well as the new Poppadum snacks in Mango Chutney, Plain and Chilli & Lemon flavours. Both the Corn Crackers and the Poppadums come in 120g bags for sharing.

“Ramadan is not only a great time to maximise sales as consumers will be looking for tasty and traditional snacks to enjoy when they gather to celebrate Iftar each evening, but it also represents a major opportunity for retailers to highlight their offering, extend their range and help them stand out from the multiples - all while driving their customers’ average basket spend,” added King.

Cofresh will be supporting retailers throughout Ramadan with a range of WIGIG offers and in-store activity including a range of SRPs, gondola ends and out-of-aisle display units. The company will also run a comprehensive PR and social media campaign to boost awareness of the brand and help drive footfall to the fixture.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 17 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East128.5163.90137.39125.07
East Midlands128.1460.80138.82124.96
London128.61139.13125.52
North East126.40136.83123.08
North West127.4666.90138.32124.30
Northern Ireland125.32131.10122.38
Scotland127.4253.70135.93123.71
South East129.3462.40139.01125.86
South West128.2663.90136.08124.49
Wales127.05135.90123.20
West Midlands128.2166.90137.48124.77
Yorkshire & Humber127.5855.70137.36124.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Jet secures site win in Scottish Highland...

Keyfuels increases network to beyond 3,00...

Essar and Phillips 66 refineries take par...

Essar adds business development manager t...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News