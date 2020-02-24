Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Government consults on earlier ban for petrol and diesel vehicles

Merril Boulton · 24 February, 2020

The Government is seeking views on bringing forward the end to the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans from 2040 to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition appears feasible. 

Earlier this month forecourt and oil industry representatives slammed the Government announcement about the earlier ban. The sector has been working towards a target date of 2040 since it was first set in 2010, which was then reiterated when the Government unveiled its clean air strategy in July 2017, but the proposed change was outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his recent speech to launch the UN climate conference COP26.

The Government is now seeking views on: the phase-out date; the definition of what should be phased out; barriers to achieving the above proposals; the impact of these ambitions on different sectors of industry and society; what measures are required by government and others to achieve the earlier phase-out date.

The consultation closes at 11.45pm on May 29, 2020.

Respondents should email communications@olev.gov.uk; or write to: Consultation Response, Office for Low Emission Vehicles, Zones 3/29-33, 33 Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 4DR

