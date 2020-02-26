Four charged after Extinction Rebellion protest at petrol station

John Wood

Four people have been charged in relation to an Extinction Rebellion protest at a Shell petrol station in Cambridge.

Police, paramedics and fire crews attended the site in Newnham Road, on Friday, February 21.

A 21-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with criminal damage and obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity. Three men, aged 21, 24 and 32, from Cambridge, London and Suffolk, have been charged with aggravated trespass.

They are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 30 March.

In a Tweet, XR Cambridge said it had taken over the forecourt “and locked the pumps together, smearing them with ‘oil’ and plastering them with Exxon’s secret report of the early 1980s warning of ‘potentially catastrophic events’ if fossil fuels continued to be burned.”

