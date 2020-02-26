Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Four charged after Extinction Rebellion protest at petrol station

John Wood · 26 February, 2020
XR protest

Four people have been charged in relation to an Extinction Rebellion protest at a Shell petrol station in Cambridge.

Police, paramedics and fire crews attended the site in Newnham Road, on Friday, February 21.

A 21-year-old woman from Cambridge has been charged with criminal damage and obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity. Three men, aged 21, 24 and 32, from Cambridge, London and Suffolk, have been charged with aggravated trespass.

They are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 30 March.

In a Tweet, XR Cambridge said it had taken over the forecourt “and locked the pumps together, smearing them with ‘oil’ and plastering them with Exxon’s secret report of the early 1980s warning of ‘potentially catastrophic events’ if fossil fuels continued to be burned.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.9462.00136.58124.72
East Midlands127.70137.72124.65
London128.12137.79125.20
North East125.92136.20122.89
North West126.8567.57135.95124.01
Northern Ireland124.76130.73121.98
Scotland126.97133.86123.39
South East128.6564.90139.38125.39
South West127.77135.04124.41
Wales126.67135.28123.28
West Midlands127.58140.14124.60
Yorkshire & Humber126.87137.50123.73
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

EG Group makes rival bid for Australian r...

Government consults on earlier ban for pe...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

EG Group makes rival bid for Australian r...

Essar adds business development manager t...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News