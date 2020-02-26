Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Two petrol filling stations bought by expanding corporate operator

John Wood · 26 February, 2020
Walverden Service Station
Walverden Service Station
Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co has completed the sale of two petrol filling stations in Lancashire to an expanding corporate operator.

Walverden Service Station in Nelson, and Woodland BP Service Station in Thornton-Cleveleys, are both on busy main roads close to the centre of their respective communities, and trade under the BP banner, offering both fuel and convenience items.

Both sites also benefit from an on-site hand car wash and a free-to-use ATM, while Woodland Service Station also includes a MOT garage and tyre fitters, providing a wide range of services to customers.

The filling stations were owned and operated as part of Ribble Valley Services for the past seven years, and the owners sought a sale in order to focus on new business opportunities outside of the retail sector.

Director, Zaid Choksi commented: “James from Christie & Co handled the sale process in a tremendous and professional fashion, ensuring discretion while also generating interest from multiple parties. This culminated in a new lease being generated that exceeded our expectations. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend James to other operators who wish to explore disposal options in a discreet and professional way to achieve the best possible figure.”

The sites have been purchased by an expanding multiple operator who plans to develop both locations over the coming years in order to unlock their trading potential.

James Moore-Martin, director at Christie & Co, handled the sale. He commented: “This transaction is a great example of how Christie & Co can achieve a fantastic deal for our clients on a highly discreet basis. We received interest from multiple parties culminating in a fantastic income stream created for our client by way of two new leases. We wish the team at Ribble Valley Services the best of luck with their new venture.”

New leases were granted for both Walverden Service Station and Woodland Service Station in an off-market transaction, for an undisclosed sum.

 

