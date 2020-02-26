Asda cuts cost of unleaded petrol and diesel by 2ppl

John Wood

Asda has announced a cut of 2ppl across both petrol and diesel, bringing its price cap down to 116.7ppl on unleaded petrol and 118.7ppl on diesel from today (Wednesday, February 26).

Asda senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “We’re pleased to be passing on wholesale cost reductions to customers. It will be a welcome boost, especially to diesel drivers who are seeing some of the lowest fuel prices since 2018.”

Sainsbury’s later announced it would be introducing similar reductions from Friday February 28.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented: “The average price of fuel at the big four supermarkets has frustratingly been higher than it should be for the last two weeks. This has an adverse knock-on effect on drivers all over the country as smaller retailers have no incentive to compete, meaning everyone who drives loses out on getting a fair price for their fuel.

“It’s a shame drivers are made to wait for a 2ppl cut rather than the supermarkets transparently passing on downward moves in wholesale prices.

“We strongly urge other retailers – big and small – to lower their pump prices so the average price of fuel comes down everywhere. The last Asda fuel cut earlier this month led to the average price of unleaded coming down by 2ppl so we expect to see an average price of 122ppl in 10 days’ time. If diesel were to reduce by a similar amount that would yield an average price of 125ppl, a price last seen nearly two years ago.

“A price of 116.7ppl for petrol is the lowest price Asda has charged for nearly a year. They last sold diesel for 118.7ppl in early April 2018.”

