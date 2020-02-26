Hoyer expands delivery of retail fuels for Shell

John Wood

Hoyer is expanding its Petrolog business with Shell for the delivery of retail fuels in the UK.

The new contract includes two additional loading locations at Kingsbury and Hythe that will make deliveries in the Midlands and Hampshire areas and the agreement sees the relationship between Hoyer and Shell in the UK extend through to June 2025.

Allan Davison, operations director for the Petrolog business of Hoyer in the UK, said: “The retention of our existing business with Shell, as well as the winning of significant additional business, is a credit to our people who have contributed to a continuously improving safety and service performance over the past few years.”

The new contract increases the number of vehicles on the contract with Shell from 75 to 105 and the number of drivers from 220 to 320. These drivers will be delivering Shell’s retail fuels from seven loading locations throughout the North, Midlands and South of England.

Davison added: “This news strengthens the position of Hoyer as the UK market leader in nationwide fuels logistics and distribution.”

