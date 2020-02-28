Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Forecourt convenience growth set to outpace overall sector

Merril Boulton · 28 February, 2020

Forecourt convenience store sales are set to grow 3.8% to £2.9 billion in 2020, according to exclusive research from the HIM & MCA Insight UK Forecourt Market Report 2020 - well ahead of

the 3.2% growth forecast for the overall convenience retail market.

The report highlights that retail sales from all forecourt shops (excluding fuel) are set to reach £4.6bn in 2020, and forecourt c-stores are set to make up over three fifths of this.

Despite a modest overall decline in forecourt outlets (-0.2% vs 2019), the number of forecourt outlets with a convenience store is forecast to grow by +1.5% in 2020, with multiples and symbol groups being represented in increasing numbers in c-stores on forecourts.

The evolution of shopper behaviour has forced forecourt retailers and operators to invest in their stores in order to make their sites a destination for shoppers and not just a petrol station. Only 19% of forecourt shoppers cite fuel as their main reason for visiting and nearly a quarter (24%) of shoppers who visit a forecourt convenience store travel on foot rather than in a vehicle.

The strong performance of forecourt convenience is set to continue, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% forecast between 2020 and 2023. This - coupled with continued outlet growth forecasted at 1.5% - highlights a significant opportunity for forecourt retailers, dealers and suppliers to capitalise on.

However, this will not be without its challenges, with forecourt dealers highlighting uncertainty about the future of alternative fuels; rising staff costs; and staff retention as the three biggest challenges that their businesses are currently facing.

Sarah Coleman, project manager at MCA Insight & HIM said: “The UK forecourt market has evolved considerably in the past decade – from a time when the fuel mission accounted for over a third of visits, to now accounting for less than a fifth. Retailers and operators are feeling the pressure - or seeing an opportunity - to find alternative and innovative ways to drive footfall to their stores and thereby capitalise on the growth opportunities in the market.”

“Strong investment in food to go and an increase in the number of partnerships with foodservice operators have allowed forecourts stores to become a destination for shoppers. This is more important than ever, with the food-to-go mission accounting for a quarter of all visits to forecourt convenience stores.”

“Despite challenges on the horizon, such as rising costs, strong price competition and the dramatic decline of tobacco, we are forecasting a 3.1% CAGR over the next three years. This represents a significant opportunity for suppliers and operators as the channel continues to become more of a retail destination in its own right.”

HIM & MCA Insight’s exclusive UK Forecourt Market Report 2020 was pulled together using extracts from HIM’s Convenience Tracking Programme 2019 of over 20,000 face-to-face consumer interviews; a bespoke online survey of the Top 50 independent forecourt retailers; and an exclusive survey of 1,000 UK consumer (nat. rep) on electric vehicles.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.9462.00136.58124.72
East Midlands127.70137.72124.65
London128.12137.79125.20
North East125.92136.20122.89
North West126.8567.57135.95124.01
Northern Ireland124.76130.73121.98
Scotland126.97133.86123.39
South East128.6564.90139.38125.39
South West127.77135.04124.41
Wales126.67135.28123.28
West Midlands127.58140.14124.60
Yorkshire & Humber126.87137.50123.73
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Government consults on earlier ban for pe...

EG Group makes rival bid for Australian r...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

EG Group makes rival bid for Australian r...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News