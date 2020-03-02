Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

New twist on Mixups with Vimto collaboration

Merril Boulton · 02 March, 2020

Drinks brand Vimto has announced a collaboration with confectionery distribution company IB Group to create Vimto Juicy Mixups.

The sweets bring together the unique taste of Vimto with two Vimto Remix flavours – Watermelon, Strawberry, Peach and Mango, Strawberry and Pineapple. They are a combination of retro sweet shapes including a fried egg, bottle , watermelon slice, ring and pencil.

The new Mixups will be available (rrp £1 for 140g) across the country, with stock in all 19 Hancocks Cash and Carry stores, plus distribution through its customer base.

Helen Hartley, brand licensing manager, Vimto, said: “Millions of people around the country love the classic taste of Vimto and our partnership with IB Group means we can continue to create refreshing new ways for them to enjoy it.

“We’re excited about extending our confectionery flav our profile to incorporate Vimto Remix – Juicy Mixups are going to take gummy swetts to a whole new level!”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 24 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.9462.00136.58124.72
East Midlands127.70137.72124.65
London128.12137.79125.20
North East125.92136.20122.89
North West126.8567.57135.95124.01
Northern Ireland124.76130.73121.98
Scotland126.97133.86123.39
South East128.6564.90139.38125.39
South West127.77135.04124.41
Wales126.67135.28123.28
West Midlands127.58140.14124.60
Yorkshire & Humber126.87137.50123.73
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Forecourt Trader Summit speaker line-up c...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News