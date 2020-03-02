New twist on Mixups with Vimto collaboration

Merril Boulton

Drinks brand Vimto has announced a collaboration with confectionery distribution company IB Group to create Vimto Juicy Mixups.

The sweets bring together the unique taste of Vimto with two Vimto Remix flavours – Watermelon, Strawberry, Peach and Mango, Strawberry and Pineapple. They are a combination of retro sweet shapes including a fried egg, bottle , watermelon slice, ring and pencil.

The new Mixups will be available (rrp £1 for 140g) across the country, with stock in all 19 Hancocks Cash and Carry stores, plus distribution through its customer base.

Helen Hartley, brand licensing manager, Vimto, said: “Millions of people around the country love the classic taste of Vimto and our partnership with IB Group means we can continue to create refreshing new ways for them to enjoy it.

“We’re excited about extending our confectionery flav our profile to incorporate Vimto Remix – Juicy Mixups are going to take gummy swetts to a whole new level!”

