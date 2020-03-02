Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
German car wash and retail forecourt technology fair UNITI opens in May

Merril Boulton · 02 March, 2020

UNITI expo 2020 will open for the fourth time May 26-28 at the Landesmesse Stuttgart in Germany. With Peter Altmaier, the German Federal Minister of Economics and Energy as patron, the organisers say the support from the political sphere underlines the importance that the German government attaches to UNITI expo as one of the leading trade fairs for the retail petroleum and car wash industries.

UNITI expo offers a comprehensive outlook on the future of the industry, including the transformation of the petrol station into an all-round mobility supplier, the digitalisation of the sector and the use of modern, sustainable fuels.

A dedicated themed pavilion for alternative fuels will showcase the present and future sources of energy for the transport sector – from biofuels to electro-mobility, from hydrogen to synthetic fuels, a promising source known as e-fuels. The conference programme will also take a look into the future with presentations on global trends, digitisation and sustainability.

“We are very pleased to have won over Economics Minister Peter Altmaier as patron for our trade fair. The support is of great importance, especially when looking at the challenge of the energy transition and path towards establishing a climate and environmentally friendly mobility system,” says Elmar Kühn, managing director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH, organiser of the trade fair.

“The successful trade fair concept with its varied programme, outstanding presentations and the amount of exhibitors, plays a key role in the development of the industry,” says Bruno Boroewitsch, responsible for the organisation of the fair. Trade visitors from all over the world can discover the latest concepts and technologies at UNITI expo. All major players in retail petroleum and car wash industries are represented at UNITI expo and offer professionals the ideal platform to exchange information on current developments and innovations and to make valuable contacts. UNITI expo paves the way for new partnerships on an international level.

“The Minister's participation is not only a great pleasure and confirmation for us as organisers, it also constitutes an incentive to consistently develop the trade fair further and to continue to promote the close dialogue with business and politics,” confirms Elmar Kühn.

