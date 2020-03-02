Grenade adds chocolate chip salted caramel to Carb Killa range

Merril Boulton

Grenade has announced a Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel addition to its Carb Killa range as it celebrates the fifth anniversary of the brand.

The new protein-packed bar is described as an 'on-the-go' nutritious snack, "perfect for the health-conscious looking for a little indulgence, without compromising on taste".

Complete with 20 grams of whey protein, 1.4 grams of sugar and 226 calories, the Grenade Carb Killa Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel bar is "a treat for the taste buds and an undeniably tempting healthier post-workout pick-me-up or mid-morning and afternoon snack", according to Alan Barratt, CEO and co-founder of Grenade.

“We pride ourselves in offering a range of delicious bars and shakes that pack a real punch and act as the perfect, guilt-free snack, whatever your day has in store! And this brand-new flavour to the Carb Killa® range is no exception,” he says.

RRP: £2.49 for a 60g bar.

