Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Business organisations unite to call for business rates reform

John Wood · 04 March, 2020
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

Organisations representing thousands of businesses have written to the Chancellor, called on him to push ahead with business rates reform in the Budget on March 11.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, organisations including the Association of Convenience Stores, British Chambers of Commerce, British Property Federation and Federation of Small Businesses have set out four simple principles that would ensure that business rates are fairer, more accurate and fit for purpose in the future.

The four principles set out in the letter are:

• remove the requirement for business rates to be fiscally neutral to allow for more flexibility in the system;

• businesses that invest in and modernise their business premises must not be penalised immediately with higher rates bills;

• make the system simpler and reduce the burden on the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) by removing the smallest businesses from the rating list altogether;

• Ensure that businesses are confident in the accuracy of their rates bills by reviewing the inefficient Check, Challenge, Appeal system – and ensure that the VOA is sufficiently resourced to deliver valuations and support ratepayers.

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “We have set out four simple principles that will give a much-needed boost to British businesses, and urge the Chancellor to take these principles forward as part of his first Budget on March 11. The debate on business rates has gone on long enough without action to address the flaws in the system. This letter is clear that without reform, the current system is no longer fit for purpose.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.0662.23134.89123.92
East Midlands126.76138.25123.89
London127.2866.90136.13124.17
North East124.75134.53121.76
North West125.8368.90135.56123.00
Northern Ireland123.92127.40121.01
Scotland125.97132.45122.45
South East127.7566.40136.64124.64
South West126.7169.90133.80123.52
Wales125.44132.52121.96
West Midlands126.7670.60136.77123.80
Yorkshire & Humber125.7868.90136.05122.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Rontec reports a surge in pre-tax profits...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News