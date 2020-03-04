Maxol outlines development of its food-to-go offer

Tracy West

Irish forecourt brand Maxol has been busy developing its food-to-go offer to maximise the opportunity that’s been presented to them from their customers’ growing appetite for food on the move.

Speaking at Forecourt Trader’s Summit 2020, Aoife Kearney, food concepts manager at Maxol, explained the company’s journey. She said in the past their forecourt stores were just a box, where customers paid for their fuel, picked up a newspaper and nothing much else.

Fast forward to 2020 and the sites are bigger, better and brighter with branding on the shop buildings that shouts about the food offer inside.

Kearney explained to delegates at Summit 2020 that they had done a lot of research into their customer base.

“We wanted to make sure we are keeping them happy, fulfilling their current needs and keeping an eye on what they want for the future so we can move with them, so we undertook a research project that looked into their behaviours and attitudes. It was a really extensive research project that gave us some great insights into our customers.”

The research identified three core customer groups. Evelyn is the everyday value seeker. Typically a woman aged 35-plus; she has lower-than-average road usage; is budget conscious; not very techy; and is after just standard services from a forecourt.

“Evelyn is a great reminder to us that we can talk about innovation but we mustn’t lose sight of the basics and the basic standards that we need to maintain,” said Kearney.

Next is Heather, the health-conscious environmentalist. Typically female again, she is aged 55-plus and is either still working full-time or is retired. With higher-than-average road usage, fresh produce is a priority for her. She is tech savvy and her requirements from a forecourt are functional but coffee, healthy deli and some grocery is important. She’s environmentally conscious and interested in EVs.

Then there’s Conor, the cosmopolitan early adopter. He has the highest road usage of all three groups; is a heavy user of c-stores and forecourts; is very techy and loves apps; his requirements from a forecourt are functional and food oriented; and he has the highest level of interest in potential new services.

“For Conor a forecourt is all about services. He’d like to use a forecourt to drop off dry cleaning, get his hair cut and grab a sandwich.”

Kearney then moved on to the specifics of ‘elevating’ Maxol’s food to go, focusing on five different pillars: Deli, Grab & Go, Coffee, Bakery and Franchise Brands.

She said there had been delis on the Maxol estate for years but the offering was inconsistent and she wanted to make sure Maxol had a standard, consistent offer across its sites.

To do this, the firm expanded the range and extended day parts. She said Maxol Deli’s USP is it’s quality homemade-style food on the go, with its more wholesome and healthy connotations, so they focused on that.

Grab and Go was launched a couple of years ago using the Maxol name for the first time on a food product.

Again consistency was important: “We wanted a consistent Grab and Go offer nationwide, throughout the island of Ireland,” said Kearney, adding that it had been a great success with sales up 19% year-to-date.

She explained that cold Grab and Go was always located near the door to attract what she called ‘reluctant customers’, who were forced to go through the Grab and Go area to get to the till and may pick up a sandwich on the way.

Also in Grab and Go is the Fill to the Brim hot food counter which features a mix of handheld products, of which chicken is particularly popular.

Customers serve themselves and take the food to the main till to pay.

Kearney says Fill to the Brim has been great at extending the food offer into the evening: “Before the deli closes staff will cook food and load up the hot bar; it’s a really easy way of extending food into the evening without paying for the labour.

With the bakery, they focused on a quality core offer. The croissants, for example, are made by a French supplier using real butter.

They also extended the range of ‘hero’ products; used AM and PM planograms to cater for different day parts; and monitored sales to identify key trends.

With coffee, Maxol introduced the Rosa brand which has done incredibly well, said Kearney. They use a 100% Arabica bean that’s unique to Maxol and have best-in-class equipment with milk froth technology and telemetry. She said the units are designed for ease of use, with different models to suit different stores.

Finally, there are the Franchise Partners: Chopped healthy salads; Insomnia coffee; Abra Kebabra and Supermac’s fast food; Zambrero healthy Mexican food; Ground Espresso Bars. Kearney said these make for more of a food court feel.

“The benefit of Franchise Partners is that they expand our offering and customer reach. The power of brands pulling customers in cannot be underestimated, plus again it expands our food offer into the evening.”

