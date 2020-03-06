VW and Centrica join up to provide home-charging package

John Wood

Volkswagen Group and energy company Centrica have agreed a three-year partnership to provide home charging hardware solutions for new EV owners in the UK.

The deal will see Elli, the central provider of charging hardware and related services for the main Volkswagen Group, work exclusively with British Gas to deliver a package of home charging installations, aftersales services and preparatory electrical upgrades across the UK. Volkswagen Group has committed to introducing 80 electric and plug-in hybrid models by 2025.

Alex Smith, managing director, Volkswagen Group UK, said: “2020 is a landmark year for the Volkswagen Group as we launch the ID.3, the first car on the ground-breaking MEB platform. The Volkswagen Group is committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change and we have set our goals on zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Here in the UK we will do our part, and I am delighted that Elli have teamed up with Centrica to deliver home charging solutions. This will give customers even more confidence as they make the switch to emission-free driving.”

Centrica is providing an EV enablement package which includes charger infrastructure, energy management, financing, and optimisation. It also offers a British Gas electric vehicle tariff that allows consumers to take advantage of off-peak electricity prices by using the car dashboard or car manufacturer’s app to schedule EV charging during the cheaper night time hours.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO, Centrica Consumer, commented: “Getting carbon out of transport by accelerating EV adoption is critical for net zero. We’re proud to play our part by helping enable the EV transition for Volkswagen, one of the world’s most forward thinking and ambitious automotive companies.”

