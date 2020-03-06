Euro Garages teams up with James Hall for charity campaign

John Wood

Euro Garages parent company EG Group and Spar wholesaler James Hall & Co have launched a month of dedicated support for Marie Curie’s biggest fundraising campaign, The Great Daffodil Appeal.

They have rolled out the fundraising campaign to more than 300 Spar stores located within EG Group sites across England.

Mohamed Valli, social responsibility manager at EG Group, said: “EG Group is delighted to be collaborating with Spar to support Marie Curie, especially as we launch EG Foundation’s first charity.

“Going forward EG Foundation will be focusing on fundraising on behalf of EG Group and staff are delighted that Marie Curie will be EG Foundations first charity partner of 2020, with customers being able to donate and purchase Marie Curie daffodil pin badges in-store.”

Marie Curie is a charity for people with a terminal illness and their families and has three dedicated hospices in the north of England: Bradford, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Peter Dodding, sales and marketing director at Preston-based James Hall & Co, said: “Spar proudly supports Marie Curie wherever possible and we are absolutely thrilled that Euro Garages’ Foundation has pledged its support for The Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Since 2017, Spar stores across the country have raised well over £1m for Marie Curie and we are delighted to be able to continue this partnership. A number of products in Spar stores automatically generate a product donation for Marie Curie, including bunches of daffodils, Spar cookies, Spar Greek yoghurt and Spar hand cooked crisps.”

Liz Lyle, head of philanthropy and partnerships at Marie Curie, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with Spar and are delighted to have the EG Group on board to support the Great Daffodil Appeal this year. I can’t wait to see all the amazing things the stores and head office have planned throughout the month of March.

“The vital care and support Marie Curie provides to people living with a terminal illness and their families would not be possible without the amazing fundraising of our supporters. We are so grateful to be working with Spar and the EG Group and would like to thank their staff and customers for getting involved in The Great Daffodil Appeal. The money raised will help us continue to be there for more people and make the most of the time they have together.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: