Man with iron bar robs Esso service station near Oxford

John Wood · 06 March, 2020
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery at the Esso Service Station on Oxford Road, Bodicote.

At 11.50 pm on Sunday March 1 a member of staff was working alone when a man entered carrying an iron bar and demanded money from the safe.

The man walked behind the counter and hit the till with the iron bar before leaving the store on foot with a small quantity of cash and a couple of packets of cigarettes. The member of staff did not receive any injuries.

The offender is described as a white man in his twenties, around 5ft 5ins tall, who spoke with an English accent. He was wearing a blue Adidas hooded top with white stripes down the sleeves, black shorts, fingerless gloves and black trainers with white tongues. His face was covered with a scarf during the offence.

Investigating officer PC Sam Bonner, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time, and who thinks they may have information, to come forward and speak to the police.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area to check their dash-cam footage and to get in touch if they think this footage would aid our investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200071106.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

