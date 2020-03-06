The Kay Group promotes staff as it prepares for expansion

John Wood

From left: Julie Fisher, Debra Waller and Tracy Williamson have all been promoted (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has promoted four members of staff to new roles within the organisation as the company prepares to open new sites this year.

Debra Waller has been appointed assistant manager at the group’s Rockingham site, in Barnsley, after previously working as a customer service supervisor. She is set to assume her new role on Wednesday 1 April.

Julie Fisher has been promoted to the position of assistant manager at the Kay Group’s new Beighton site, in Sheffield.

She was previously customer service assistant at the group’s Rockingham service station, and moved into her new role at the Beighton development on Sunday 1 March, ahead of its opening in June.

Tracy Williamson has been promoted from customer service assistant manager to customers service manager. She is currently based at Rockingham service station, and will join the team at the new Beighton in April.

Stacey Richards has been promoted to customer service manager at The Kay Group’s flagship Ruabon service station, following a successful stint as Customer Service Assistant Manager at the same site.

Ken Kay, owner and CEO of The Kay Group, said: “We are delighted to announce these internal promotions for four rising stars within the company.

“Supporting and progressing the career development of our employees is of utmost importance to us as a group, and we have no doubt that Debra, Julie, Tracy and Stacey will flourish in their new roles.”

Over the past five years, The Kay Group has developed 10 new locations, including seven new-to-industry sites.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: