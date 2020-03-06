Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

First hydrogen refuelling station opens in Scotland’s Central Belt

John Wood · 06 March, 2020
Logan Energy's HRS

The first public hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) for vehicles in Scotland’s Central Belt has been opened by Logan Energy.

The HRS is based at Logan Energy’s Wallyford facility less than a mile off the A1 just outside Edinburgh, and offers supervised fuelling by during working hours.

It is the only refuelling stop between Aberdeen and Sheffield, some 360 miles apart, and will allow hydrogen-electric and dual-fuel vehicles to be refuelled to 350bar.

Logan Energy has financed the HRS itself and is offering the refuelling service to expand the potential of hydrogen in Scotland. It is also hoped that it will encourage people to consider hydrogen vehicles as viable green transport options.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “While hydrogen-powered electric vehicles offer real reductions in carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions, the widespread uptake of these vehicles is restricted by the lack of investment in the deployment of refuelling stations.

“Refuelling is often offered as a package alongside the deployment of a fleet of hydrogen vehicles but without a proper refuelling infrastructure in Scotland, it is hard to get the buy in for investment in hydrogen vehicles. In turn, this lack of demand has made it harder than ever to create a case for building a proper refuelling infrastructure.

“With a Scottish ban on fossil fuel vehicle sales by 2032, and UK by 2035, petrol filling stations will start to see a decrease in revenue imminently and will need to look to the alternatives to survive. Our technology offers part of the solution.”

Logan Energy is currently working with strategic partners to make its Wallyford base a ‘centre of excellence’ for hydrogen technology integration and safety. The opening of this refuelling station is one step towards achieving this goal. As part of this mission, Logan Energy will also be developing plans to produce green hydrogen on site, through electrolysis powered by solar power.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East127.0662.23134.89123.92
East Midlands126.76138.25123.89
London127.2866.90136.13124.17
North East124.75134.53121.76
North West125.8368.90135.56123.00
Northern Ireland123.92127.40121.01
Scotland125.97132.45122.45
South East127.7566.40136.64124.64
South West126.7169.90133.80123.52
Wales125.44132.52121.96
West Midlands126.7670.60136.77123.80
Yorkshire & Humber125.7868.90136.05122.80
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Leicestershire service station sold in £1...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News