Country Choice reveals line-up of sweet treats for Easter· 06 March, 2020
Country Choice has a basket full of thaw-and-serve sweet treats in time for Easter.
Alongside a must-have six-pack of fruited and spiced Hot Cross Buns, the range includes a gingerbread bunny, themed cupcakes, mallow nests, tarts and cornflake cakes.
The Easter-themed cupcakes and mallow nests have a 14-day shelf life once defrosted.
