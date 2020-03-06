Yazoo adds limited edition flavour to its line-up

Flavoured milk brand Yazoo is launching a new limited edition flavour; Choco-Hazelicious.

Building on the success of previous limited edition flavours, Yazoo is releasing Choco-Hazelicious in four different formats to ensure it can be consumed both on-the-go and at home. The 400ml standard pack and matching £1 PMP version will be accompanied by a one litre bottle (standard and PMP).

Wayne Thompson, business unit controller (OOH) at Yazoo, said: “We know limited edition products perform very well and we want to ensure that Choco-Hazelicious is so popular, people are coming in to store actively seeking it out.

“We undertook extensive consumer research to help us reach a conclusion on the right flavour for this limited edition launch. As 48% of flavoured milk sales are chocolate based, we knew this should inform our choice. We surveyed 2,500 people, garnering their opinions on 32 different flavour options, and chocolate hazelnut came out as one of the top three, We’re really confident it delivers on taste and will bring excitement to the category this Spring.”

