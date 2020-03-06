Robinsons Fruit Shoot launches a £1m education campaign

John Wood

Robinsons Fruit Shoot has launched a £1m media campaign to educate parents and health-conscious consumers about the product’s credentials.

The campaign aims to tackle misconceptions about of the quantity of sugar and artificial ingredients in children’s soft drinks and reveal facts about Robinsons Fruit Shoot.

The creative will be visible across traditional channels including national OOH, digital, and cinema advertisement in addition to a targeted radio campaign.

The activity will be upweighted during the second largest kids’ drinks trading period – the Easter school holidays – when the target audience will most likely engage with the messaging.

