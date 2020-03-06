Fanta introduces new zero sugar Raspberry flavour· 06 March, 2020
Fanta has added a new zero sugar Raspberry flavour to its range.
According to Nielsen data, 75% of Fanta zero sugar’s growth is incremental so brand owner Coca-Cola European Partners expects the new flavour to not only attract new consumers into the segment, but also encourage occasional shoppers to return and buy more often.
