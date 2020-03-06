KP Snacks adds Fiery Steak variant to McCoy’s range

John Wood

McCoy’s is continuing its mission of delivering full-on flavour with the launch of new Fiery Steak, described as ‘a spectacular face-off between meat and heat’.

The launch is inspired by the traditional McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak flavour with a bold punch of heat to spice up the snack. This year marks 35 years of Flame Grilled Steak and KP Snacks wanted to fire up the flavour to give consumers more choice and excitement.

According to Nielsen, flavour is the number one purchase driver in the crisps and snacks category.

In stores now, the new Fiery Steak crisp is available in Grab Bag and price-marked formats. From May, the product will be available in the McCoy’s Strong & Spicy variety multipack.

Meanwhile, KP has launched its biggest-ever, cross-brand promotion, which gives shoppers the chance to win a ‘Next Level Lunch’. Thousands of great taste experiences are up for grabs including five prizes of lunch at a skyscraper in either New York, Dubai, Bangkok or Tokyo.

The instant-win promotion is running across packs of Nik Naks, Skips, McCoy’s and Hula Hoops.

0845 6017583

www.kpsnacks.com

