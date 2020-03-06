Ben & Jerry’s launches new flavour to support refugees

John Wood

Ben & Jerry’s is launching Cone Together, a new flavour created to call for the rights of refugees to be advanced and protected.

The new awareness-raising flavour was unveiled in December by co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield at the first-ever UN Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

Inside the new tub, ice cream lovers will find Fairtrade vanilla ice cream, with chocolatey covered waffle cone pieces and a salted caramel swirl.

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen said: “Progress is possible when enough people come together and demand better. We believe in using our business and our connection with our fans to highlight important issues and help them take action. The truth is people’s lives are being wasted, communities damaged and families separated – and it’s a choice our leaders don’t have to keep making.”

Ben & Jerry’s Cone Together has a recommended retail price of £5.49.

A portion of the proceeds of from the new tub will support six organisations including Refugee Action, Sea Watch, and Red Acoge among others working to honour the rights of refugees.

