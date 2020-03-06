Boost enters the chilled ready-to-drink coffee category

John Wood

Energy drink brand Boost is entering the chilled ready-to-drink coffee category.

New Boost Iced Coffee is available in Caffe Latte and Double Espresso flavours in a £1 price-marked can (non price-marked packs are also available).

Simon Gray, founder and managing director at Boost described them as ‘great tasting products with good margins.

He said the drinks are made using exclusive production techniques to ensure a smooth tasting, quality product that offers extended shelf life compared to other brands.

0113 240 3666

www.boostdrinks.com

