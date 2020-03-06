Golden Wonder unveils latest on-pack promotion

John Wood

Golden Wonder’s latest on-pack promotion, the Great Golden Wonder Takeaway Giveaway, will be rolling out across over 25 million packs of crisps and snacks from 1 April to 31 July.

This year, Golden Wonder will team up with Deliveroo to give consumers the chance to win up to a year’s worth of free takeaways.

Matt Smith, marketing director at Golden Wonder, said: “Our customers absolutely loved our 2019 ‘I Wonder’ on-pack promotion where we gave away nearly 5,000 ‘prize surprises’, helping Golden Wonder grow faster than the market (+5.5% vs +4.9%). This year’s campaign is going to be even bigger and better. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Deliveroo to present this fantastic prize offer, in what is their first on-pack partnership with a snack brand. Customers will have the chance to win free takeaways for up to a year with one winner chosen each day. And in 2020, we are extending the campaign with the promotion featuring on the best-selling packs across our Golden Wonder Crisps, Ringos, Transform A Snack and Saucers product ranges.”

Smith added: “We’re constantly striving to deliver what our customers want and this doesn’t just stop with our fully-flavoured range of snacks. To make sure our 2020 promotion engaged our customers and really grabbed their attention, we looked at current food trends. Takeaways are growing massively. 70% of UK adults agree that they would prefer the comfort of eating at home rather than dressing up to go out with 22% of consumers saying they have a takeaway at least weekly and 59% at least monthly.

“Deliveroo’s partner restaurants and takeaways grew to 15,000 in 2018 up 800% from 2015 and up 50% from 2017 - this trend has continued throughout 2019 and into 2020. We are confident that their wide choice of food options - including old favourites - as well as ‘free from’ and ‘healthy options’, will fantastically complement, and prove the perfect partnership to, our tasty range of crisps and snacks.”

The promotion is being supported across TV, cinema, online and social media.

There will also be trade marketing support including POS solutions and a direct mail offer to over 12,000 independent retailers with exclusive money-off offers.

Smith explained: “We value the partnership that we have with independent retailers and the support that we have received from them over the years. We’d like to thank them for backing us. Golden Wonder promises ‘more punch per crunch’ and our focus remains on continuing to offer great value to consumers and strong margins for retailers in an increasingly challenging retail market.”

