Gulf dealers get access to Point Four solutions

10 March, 2020

Certas Energy has agreed a tie-up with epos specialist Point Four that provides Gulf dealers with epos and pos solutions.

Point Four's next- generation software opens up additional revenue opportunities for forecourts in areas such as online ordering and click and collect, home delivery, self service, self scan and digital media.

"We've utilised the size and scale of Certas Energy to secure this advantageous arrangement for Gulf dealers which offers them competitive rates on a range of products and services and the potential to develop a host of new income streams," explained Alex Friendship, head of retail development, Certas Energy. "It's the latest example of a tie-up with a market-leading supplier to improve the fortunes of Gulf dealers by reducing their costs and driving up their profitability."

James Widdowson, Point Four's group sales director, commented: "We are all very excited about the extra revenue potential that this can achieve for Gulf retailers."

0330 094 7744www.pointfour.co.uk

