Loch Services opts for EDGEPoS epos system

Loch Services, a Keystore Express forecourt in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, has become the latest retailer to install the EDGEPoS system.

Nichola Lockerby, director, said: "We really struggled to find an epos supplier who could provide a level of customer service that catered for hardware and software issues, particularly with our location on Isle of Lewis.

"EDGEPoS is a future-proof fuel retail system. When we looked at EDGEPoS, we quickly realised that we had found everything we needed."

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: "This service station is another JW Filshill site to avail itself of the EDGEPoS solution onsite."

02890 941900www.henderson.technology