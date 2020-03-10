DFS helps Shell roll out self-checkout kiosks

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has partnered with Shell to co-develop and roll-out self-checkout kiosks across a number of Shell fuel stations in the Netherlands, to help reduce queues and improve the purchasing experience for its customers.

Visitors to Shell sites equipped with the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk are able to scan for their own fuel, as well as in-store products, and make their purchases in a single, harmonised transaction.

After a series of successful tests, Shell plans to extend the solution to its deli by Shell stations (sites with bakery service) in the coming weeks to promote an all-inclusive experience, with the vision of rolling out the solution to its motorway service stations later in the year.

Visitors to the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk sites now have the option to take charge of their fuel and convenience purchasing experience, giving Shell staff greater flexibility in their roles, the ability to pay more attention to their customers and serve them in a more personal way. Giving visitors the choice between using a checkout counter or to scan and check out themselves has already gone a long way in reducing queues and improving efficiencies across the network.

