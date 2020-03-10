AdlerView from Adler and Allan can save you time and money

Adler and Allan has introduced AdlerView, a non-man entry, Atex Zone 1 device for tank cleaning and visual inspections.

The Atex Zone 1 camera can be used to remotely inspect fuel tanks both above and below ground, from a van positioned up to 50m away.

The device reduces the costs associated with removing tank lids and improves health and safety compared with traditional man-entry tank inspections.

As well as being Atex Zone 1 registered, the AdlerView has improved lighting, control and movement and is waterproof. A full report and video of the inside of the tank will be produced on behalf of the client.

Andrew Clarke, forecourt services MD, Adler and Allan, said: "The AdlerView means that clients can get faster, more accurate diagnosis of issues, with video evidence, meaning less downtime for their customers. It also reduces the health and safety risks of man-entry tank inspections, as well as reducing the costs."

The announcement follows the news that Adler and Allan recently acquired LCM's Fuel FM division, making it Britain's biggest fuel management and quality provider.

0800 592827www.adlerandallan.co.uk