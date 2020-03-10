Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

AdlerView from Adler and Allan can save you time and money

10 March, 2020

Adler and Allan has introduced AdlerView, a non-man entry, Atex Zone 1 device for tank cleaning and visual inspections.

The Atex Zone 1 camera can be used to remotely inspect fuel tanks both above and below ground, from a van positioned up to 50m away.

The device reduces the costs associated with removing tank lids and improves health and safety compared with traditional man-entry tank inspections.

As well as being Atex Zone 1 registered, the AdlerView has improved lighting, control and movement and is waterproof. A full report and video of the inside of the tank will be produced on behalf of the client.

Andrew Clarke, forecourt services MD, Adler and Allan, said: "The AdlerView means that clients can get faster, more accurate diagnosis of issues, with video evidence, meaning less downtime for their customers. It also reduces the health and safety risks of man-entry tank inspections, as well as reducing the costs."

The announcement follows the news that Adler and Allan recently acquired LCM's Fuel FM division, making it Britain's biggest fuel management and quality provider.

0800 592827www.adlerandallan.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Caltex Australia rejects EG Group bid but...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News