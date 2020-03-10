Vista CCTV and Facewatch partner up to deliver facial recognition software

Vista CCTV and Facewatch have formed a new partnership to deliver facial recognition software to the security industry.

According to the new partners, the alliance offers large and small business owners the opportunity to secure their establishments against low-level crime without needing to replace any cameras or systems.

Dean Kernot, Vista sales and marketing manager, commented: "Retail crime is a growing issue for retailers and Facewatch offers a legal and safe way to provide a deterrent to both shop theft and violence in store. Vista will be working with our network to train, support and deliver this new ground-breaking technology."

Facewatch CEO, Nick Fisher, said: "The Facewatch facial recognition system delivers a game-changing technology which is incredibly accurate and fully GDPR compliant. Our solution is aimed at making the retail and hospitality environment safer by providing a deterrent against store theft and bad behaviour."

0118 912 5000www.vista-cctv.com/