Jellies with added vitamin C and E from Maynards

Maynards Bassetts is tapping into consumer desire for authenticity, higher real fruit content and added benefits with the launch of Superfruit Jellies. With high fruit juice and vitamin C and E content, the fruit-shaped jellies come in 130g bags containing four flavours: papaya, pomegranate, blueberry and cranberry.

The launch will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign, including out of home, digital and social media.

