Jellies with added vitamin C and E from Maynards

Jellies with added vitamin C and E from Maynards10 March, 2020
Maynards Bassetts is tapping into consumer desire for authenticity, higher real fruit content and added benefits with the launch of Superfruit Jellies. With high fruit juice and vitamin C and E content, the fruit-shaped jellies come in 130g bags containing four flavours: papaya, pomegranate, blueberry and cranberry.
The launch will be supported by an extensive marketing campaign, including out of home, digital and social media.
