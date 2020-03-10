Hot Cross Buns and much more from Country Choice

Country Choice has a basket full of thaw-and-serve sweet treats in time for Easter. Alongside a must-have six-pack of fruited and spiced Hot Cross Buns, the range includes a gingerbread bunny, themed cupcakes, mallow nests, tarts and cornflake cakes.

The Easter-themed cupcakes and mallow nests have a 14-day shelf life once defrosted.

0344 8920 399 www.countrychoice.co.uk