Hot Cross Buns and much more from Country Choice

Hot Cross Buns and much more from Country Choice10 March, 2020
Country Choice has a basket full of thaw-and-serve sweet treats in time for Easter. Alongside a must-have six-pack of fruited and spiced Hot Cross Buns, the range includes a gingerbread bunny, themed cupcakes, mallow nests, tarts and cornflake cakes.
The Easter-themed cupcakes and mallow nests have a 14-day shelf life once defrosted.
0344 8920 399 www.countrychoice.co.uk
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|125.98
|60.40
|133.33
|122.77
|East Midlands
|125.94
|68.90
|135.44
|122.94
|London
|126.07
|135.99
|123.58
|North East
|123.85
|133.72
|120.77
|North West
|124.69
|133.74
|121.64
|Northern Ireland
|122.68
|130.23
|120.11
|Scotland
|124.93
|132.15
|121.52
|South East
|126.78
|67.40
|136.13
|123.65
|South West
|125.81
|59.90
|132.21
|122.54
|Wales
|124.50
|79.90
|133.59
|121.23
|West Midlands
|125.58
|64.40
|135.64
|122.68
|Yorkshire & Humber
|124.77
|134.06
|121.92