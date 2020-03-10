STG launches Signature Dual Filter Cigarillos

STG launches Signature Dual Filter Cigarillos10 March, 2020
Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK has launched Signature Dual Filter Cigarillos, which have an acetate filter containing a peppermint capsule under a lasered marker to give a smooth smoking experience. In addition to the capsule, they are made with Virginia leaf tobacco and have a natural leaf wrapper.
The Cigarillos come in packs of 10, with an rrp of £4.95. The launch will be supported by trade activity.
020 8731 3400 www.st-group.com
