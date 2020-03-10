Good For You mini lollies from Chupa Chups

Chupa Chups is expanding its sugar-free range with the launch of Chupa Chups Good For You. Made with natural stevia, the lollipops come in Strawberry, Orange and Cherry flavours and contain only natural colouring.

Aimed at those who want to both treat their families and reduce their sugar intake, the smaller-sized 6g lollipops also contain added fibre and vitamin C to support immune function.

01753 442100 www.perfettivanmelle.com