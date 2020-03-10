Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Boost enters ready-to-drink coffee category

10 March, 2020

Energy drink brand Boost is entering the chilled ready-to-drink coffee category. New Boost Iced Coffee is available in Caffe Latte and Double Espresso flavours in a £1 price-marked can (non price-marked packs are also available).

Simon Gray, founder and managing director at Boost describes them as 'great tasting products with good margins. He says the drinks are made using exclusive production techniques to ensure a smooth tasting, quality product that offers extended shelf life compared to other brands.

0113 240 3666www.boostdrinks.com

