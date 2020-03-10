Boost enters ready-to-drink coffee category

Energy drink brand Boost is entering the chilled ready-to-drink coffee category. New Boost Iced Coffee is available in Caffe Latte and Double Espresso flavours in a £1 price-marked can (non price-marked packs are also available).

Simon Gray, founder and managing director at Boost describes them as 'great tasting products with good margins. He says the drinks are made using exclusive production techniques to ensure a smooth tasting, quality product that offers extended shelf life compared to other brands.

