Cola joins Calippo line up as does a Lime single

Cola joins Calippo line up as does a Lime single10 March, 2020
New Calippo Cola has been launched in direct reponse to increasing consumer demand for cola-flavoured ice creams. Calippo Lime, which is already available in multipacks, is now launching as a single product.
Also new is the Cornetto Mermaid which is a pink cone filled with matcha and raspberry flavoured ice cream.
01372 945000 www.unilever.co.uk
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|125.98
|60.40
|133.33
|122.77
|East Midlands
|125.94
|68.90
|135.44
|122.94
|London
|126.07
|135.99
|123.58
|North East
|123.85
|133.72
|120.77
|North West
|124.69
|133.74
|121.64
|Northern Ireland
|122.68
|130.23
|120.11
|Scotland
|124.93
|132.15
|121.52
|South East
|126.78
|67.40
|136.13
|123.65
|South West
|125.81
|59.90
|132.21
|122.54
|Wales
|124.50
|79.90
|133.59
|121.23
|West Midlands
|125.58
|64.40
|135.64
|122.68
|Yorkshire & Humber
|124.77
|134.06
|121.92