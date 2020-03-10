Cola joins Calippo line up as does a Lime single

New Calippo Cola has been launched in direct reponse to increasing consumer demand for cola-flavoured ice creams. Calippo Lime, which is already available in multipacks, is now launching as a single product.

Also new is the Cornetto Mermaid which is a pink cone filled with matcha and raspberry flavoured ice cream.

